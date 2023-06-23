Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.36

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.36 and traded as high as C$10.81. Lundin Mining shares last traded at C$10.73, with a volume of 2,960,857 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LUN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.10.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.06). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. Research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.7858232 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 97.30%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.