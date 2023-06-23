Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Sells 267 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 1.1% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $73.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.