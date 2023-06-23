Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Sells 374 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $132.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.17. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

