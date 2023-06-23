Magna Mining (OTCMKTS:MGMNF) Research Coverage Started at Desjardins

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Magna Mining (OTCMKTS:MGMNF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Magna Mining Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of MGMNF stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Magna Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13.
About Magna Mining
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Magna Mining from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Magna Mining
Receive News & Ratings for Magna Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.