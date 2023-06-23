Magna Mining (OTCMKTS:MGMNF) Research Coverage Started at Desjardins

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Magna Mining (OTCMKTS:MGMNF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Magna Mining Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of MGMNF stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Magna Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13.

About Magna Mining

Magna Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, and platinum group metal deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned the Shakespeare Mine consisting of 29 patented claims, 3 leased claims, and 787 mining claims covering an area of 18074.94 hectares located in Sudbury, Canada.

