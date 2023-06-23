ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for ManpowerGroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.59. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 1.85%.
ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of MAN stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.66. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.
ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.73%.
About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.
