Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.16. 16,071,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 35,816,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MARA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Compass Point increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 5.02.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 569.32%. The firm had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,722,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 645,237 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 85,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

