Marcelo Bastos Purchases 5,000 Shares of Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) Stock

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ – Get Rating) insider Marcelo Bastos acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.80 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of A$19,000.00 ($13,013.70).

Aurizon Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get Aurizon alerts:

Aurizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.