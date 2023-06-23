Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,571,000 after buying an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,505,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $182.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.82 and a one year high of $183.30.

Insider Activity

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.54.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

