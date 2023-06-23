Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $183.80

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $183.80 and last traded at $183.79, with a volume of 389013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.97. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

