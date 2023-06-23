Martin P. Connor Sells 15,000 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $1,134,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,446.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOL. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,902,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,839,000 after acquiring an additional 239,167 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,838,000 after buying an additional 78,109 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.