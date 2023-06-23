Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 23,098 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 149,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 49,853 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.60. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $50.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

