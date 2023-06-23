Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Materion makes up approximately 2.0% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.58% of Materion worth $13,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Materion during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Materion by 23.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Materion in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Materion by 9.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Materion

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,130.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $242,674.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $274,130.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Materion Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTRN. StockNews.com cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. CL King boosted their price objective on Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $108.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.44. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.10 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. Materion’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

See Also

