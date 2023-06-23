Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Matson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Matson has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matson to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Shares of MATX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.04. 694,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Matson has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $92.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.46.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Matson will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $51,731.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $51,731.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,233,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,804 shares of company stock worth $2,780,773 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Matson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

