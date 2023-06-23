Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Decreases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up approximately 1.9% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 8.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.26. The company had a trading volume of 418,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,984. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.08. The stock has a market cap of $214.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

