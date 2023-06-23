Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,857 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Shell by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shell by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 61,737 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Shell by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Shell by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 92,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Down 0.1 %

SHEL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,491. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,525.14.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

