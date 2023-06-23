Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 17,068 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.96. 12,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,674. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0601 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.