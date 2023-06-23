MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.58

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.58 and traded as high as C$16.17. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$16.02, with a volume of 14,237 shares traded.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$538.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.57.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 60.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 2.650165 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCAN Mortgage Dividend Announcement

About MCAN Mortgage

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

