MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.58

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.58 and traded as high as C$16.17. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$16.02, with a volume of 14,237 shares trading hands.
MCAN Mortgage Stock Up 1.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of C$538.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.97.
MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 60.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 2.650165 EPS for the current year.
MCAN Mortgage Dividend Announcement
About MCAN Mortgage
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.
Further Reading
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than MCAN Mortgage
Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.