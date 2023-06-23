McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.27

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.27 and last traded at $94.03, with a volume of 98315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.75.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

