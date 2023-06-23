McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,158 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 162.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Yum! Brands makes up approximately 0.7% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after buying an additional 1,638,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after buying an additional 1,278,710 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,040,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.84.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $136.34 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.02 and its 200 day moving average is $131.58.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,307 shares of company stock valued at $4,090,066. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

