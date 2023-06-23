McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

BSX opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.00. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,682 shares of company stock valued at $10,057,888. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

