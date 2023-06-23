McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 84,863 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,013,000 after buying an additional 241,184 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

