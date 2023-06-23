McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Sells 873 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 0.6% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 23,098 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 149,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 49,853 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average is $47.60. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $50.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

