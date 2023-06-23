MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) Trading ∞ Higher

MDxHealth SA (OTCMKTS:MXDHF – Get Rating)’s share price rose ∞ on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading,

MDxHealth Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

Featured Stories

