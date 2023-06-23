Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

DR traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$7.97. 920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,200. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.20. Medical Facilities has a 52-week low of C$7.39 and a 52-week high of C$11.24. The company has a market cap of C$203.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of C$147.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Facilities will post 1.1360449 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

