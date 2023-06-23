Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Hits New 52-Week High at $289.15

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $289.15 and last traded at $288.67, with a volume of 14576430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $284.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $737.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.32 and its 200-day moving average is $192.30.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.4% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

