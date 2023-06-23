MetisDAO (METIS) Market Capitalization Tops $93.67 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $93.67 million and $1.55 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $20.97 or 0.00068427 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018058 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,686.48 or 1.00127039 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 20.73928055 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,674,052.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

