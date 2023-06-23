Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,603,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,343 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $218,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

