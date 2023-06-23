Milestone Resources Group Ltd Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 4.0% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $71,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Intuit by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $451.06. 237,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $435.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.38.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

