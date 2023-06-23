Millennium Sapphire Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $120.60 Million (MSTO)

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Millennium Sapphire has a market cap of $120.60 million and approximately $71.58 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Millennium Sapphire has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Millennium Sapphire token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Millennium Sapphire Profile

Millennium Sapphire launched on December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official message board is mstokensto.medium.com. Millennium Sapphire’s official website is mstoken.art. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Millennium Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Millennium Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Millennium Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

