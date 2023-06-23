Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.04

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and traded as low as $29.02. Mitsubishi Chemical Group shares last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 353 shares traded.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

