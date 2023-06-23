Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.26% from the stock’s previous close.

MOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE MOD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 37,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,930. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.24. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $34.01.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $618.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $72,657.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $459,633.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $72,657.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

