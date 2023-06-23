Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.95. Approximately 5,825 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42. The company has a market cap of $72.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.54.

The Monarch ProCap ETF (MPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kingsview ProCap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates 90% to global equity and fixed income and 10% to alternatives, depending on the economic cycles. MPRO was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by Monarch.

