Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $73.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.50. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $100,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

