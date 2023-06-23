MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $7.62

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.62, but opened at $7.78. MorphoSys shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 22,223 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.30 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

MorphoSys Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MorphoSys

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 222.19% and a negative net margin of 27.59%. As a group, analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in MorphoSys by 640.9% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 896,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 775,585 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,056,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

