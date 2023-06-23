Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 595,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 128,546 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Momentum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Momentum Advisors LLC now owns 45,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 254.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $20.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.