MRA Advisory Group Acquires 947 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 335,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.17. The company had a trading volume of 408,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,359. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.35. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

