MRA Advisory Group Has $1.01 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for 0.7% of MRA Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 57,095 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

