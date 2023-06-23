MRA Advisory Group Has $333,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of D stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $52.85. The stock had a trading volume of 721,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,060. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

