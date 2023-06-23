MRA Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 17.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 14.5% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 22.9% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 9.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 55.7% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 5,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $110.51. 684,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.62 and a 1-year high of $184.92.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

