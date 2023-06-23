MRA Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MRA Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $112.36. 1,012,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,413. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day moving average of $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

