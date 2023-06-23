MRA Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

MRA Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 463,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,748. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

