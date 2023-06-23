MRA Advisory Group Sells 997 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

MRA Advisory Group trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum
In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock remained flat at $111.42 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 264,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,037. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.69.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.
