MRA Advisory Group Trims Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

MRA Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 2.6% of MRA Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MRA Advisory Group owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITA traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.51. 627,264 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.28.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

