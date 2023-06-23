MRA Advisory Group Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MRA Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,197,822. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $168.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

