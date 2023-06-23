MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stake Increased by StonePine Asset Management Inc.

StonePine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 645.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 322,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,588 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises 4.8% of StonePine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. StonePine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $180,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MSCI by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after purchasing an additional 890,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MSCI by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 467,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in MSCI by 26.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $469.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,270. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $481.97 and its 200 day moving average is $505.87. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.00 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.50.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

