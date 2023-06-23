My DeFi Pet Market Cap Hits $746,772.25 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $746,772.25 and $590,773.69 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003047 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006287 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013417 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.