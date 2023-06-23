Nano Price Hits $0.70 on Major Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Nano has a total market capitalization of $93.33 million and $1.58 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00002268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,886.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.44 or 0.00296056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.71 or 0.00588305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012228 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.74 or 0.00501001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00061029 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003237 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

