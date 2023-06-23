NatWest Group’s (NWG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.61) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWG. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.97) to GBX 320 ($4.09) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($5.12) to GBX 380 ($4.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.61) to GBX 350 ($4.48) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 341.43 ($4.37).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 231.50 ($2.96) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 263.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 273.89. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 210.20 ($2.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 313.10 ($4.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.19, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at NatWest Group

NatWest Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Frank Dangeard purchased 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £2,707.38 ($3,464.34). In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray sold 604,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.51), for a total transaction of £1,657,297.22 ($2,120,661.83). Also, insider Frank Dangeard acquired 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £2,707.38 ($3,464.34). 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.