Nervos Network (CKB) Hits Market Cap of $118.98 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $118.98 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,085.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.00286065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00013057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.71 or 0.00507592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.59 or 0.00477268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00056309 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003302 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,785,619,316 coins and its circulating supply is 41,199,872,572 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

